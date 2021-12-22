Behind the Business: Minute Man Press

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From large flyers to small programs, printing is still a large need for any business, and International Minute Press on Blue Lakes Boulevard is ready to do about any job.

“We do a lot of invoice books and truck tickets, we also do greeting cards and flyers, we can do mailers and promotional products,” said co-owner Kerry Kroger.

And things are just getting started for the Krogers. “Over the summer is when we started with Minute Man Press and got into standard’s location August first,” said Kroger.

But things haven’t always been smooth sailing. Earlier this year, a large fire broke out on their original location in downtown Twin Falls, causing extensive interior damage to their shop.

“Obviously it was very devastating,” co-owner Byron Kroger said. “One minute we had a fully functioning print shop, and the next thing it was gone.” But all wasn’t lost for the business.

“We were able to, with our franchise partners and other local printers that have helped us out, be able to jump in and keep things rolling,” said

Kroger says their versatility is what makes them most unique. “We can print and design about anything you could possibly imagine for business and so we have a lot of resources that others probably don’t have.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.