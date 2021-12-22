Boise Airport TSA find 34th gun in 2021

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officers with TSA at the Boise Airport say they recently found their 34th gun of the year.

25 rounds of ammo were found in a carry-on bag. A flashlight stun gun and throwing knives were found in another traveler’s bag. This year set a two-decade-old record for the number of firearms being found in carry-on luggage nationally over the first nine months of 2021.

The penalty for illegally transporting guns starts at $2,050. It can escalate to more than $13,000 per violation.

