COVID-19 test prior to holiday gatherings beneficial, but not a guarantee

According to the South-Central Health District, a COVID-19 test only shows your results in a short time frame
The South Central Public Health District warns a simple COVID-19 test may not be enough for holiday travelers
The South Central Public Health District warns a simple COVID-19 test may not be enough for holiday travelers(WVIR)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holidays quickly approaching, many may be considering taking a COVID-19 test before traveling or seeing family. Officials, however, said that is not enough to ensure you and your family are safe.

According to the South Central Health District, a COVID-19 test only shows your results in a short time frame. For example, someone could test negative for COVID-19 but could start showing symptoms a few days later.

Also, the sensitivity of the test depends on the type of test taken. PCR tests take longer to receive a result, but officials said it was a more effective option when compared with the rapid Antigen tests.

Overall, the health district said wanting to get tested is a positive step towards keeping you and your loved ones safe, but it does not assure safety from COVID-19.

“The problem is it’s not a 100% guarantee that you’re not sick,” said Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District. “Basically what it’s telling you is you’re not sick or you’re not sick enough to show positive on those tests,”

Bodily added additional steps such as wearing a mask or social distancing around high-risk individuals can be taken in order to keep you and your loved ones this holiday season.

