Filer holds off Declo in boys basketball action

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drake Speirs had 17 points and Filer held off Declo’s rally, winning 42-37. Joel Perez and Joseph Bertao both chimed in six points.
Bryson Allen paced the Hornets with 10 points in the loss. Jordon Gailey and Dalton Powell were second in scoring with six points apiece.
OTHER SCORES:
Fruitland 70, Buhl 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Declo 62, Gooding 55: Alx Roe led the way with 22 points. Lilly Mallory paced her team with 22 points, including 4 threes, Brynn Silcock added 10 points.
Gooding 11 11 13 20
Declo 18 15 16 13
Butte County 64, Carey 28
