Ford, Garry Wayne

December 17, 2021, age 80
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAREMORE, OK—Garry Wayne Ford, was born May 18, 1941 to parents Iru and Eulila Ford in Claremore, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Jim. He is survived by his younger brother Larry, sister-in law Georgia, a niece Christina, and two nephews John and David, and a bus load of friends in the Twin Falls and Reno areas.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday night Dec. 17th in the hospital. He had survived 20 plus years of heart problems and two major heart surgeries. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Being the animal lover Garry was, those wishing to pay respect and remembrance, can make an donation to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

