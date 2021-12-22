Advertisement

Greater Idaho gathers enough signatures to appear on Douglas County ballot

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement announced Wednesday they have gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot in Douglas County, Oregon.

The movement, which seeks to expand Idaho’s border to include much of rural Oregon, returned 3,003 valid signatures for the May 2022 election.

“If southwestern Oregon wants to be included in this border relocation, then Douglas County needs to prove it with their vote.  Otherwise, state legislatures might settle for just eastern Oregon,” Citizens for a Greater Idaho president Mike McCarter said.

The newest ballot qualification comes after Greater Idaho secured enough signatures to appear on the ballot in Klamath County. Greater Idaho expects several counties to vote on its initiatives this May, and eight counties have voted for ballot measures submitted by the movement.

Greater Idaho says that moving the border is necessary due to Oregon’s new district maps. “Oregon’s new district maps for the next decade make a ‘red wave’ impossible in the Oregon Legislature. Southern and eastern Oregon send Republicans to the Legislature, so that means our representatives will be ignored for another 10 years because they’re not a part of the majority,” McCarter said.

