How the Jerome School District monitors social media threats.

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All across the nation, schools were on alert following threats of school violence last Friday. Now, KMVT wanted to find out how schools monitor social media ahead of these events.

“On a day like Friday, you are worried,” said Tyler Wardle, the technology director for Jerome Schools. “We knew about it before school even began.”

Schools and police departments were on high alert following threats made online.

The Jerome School District was on high alert.

“We immediately were looking for any signs of anything going on here, the police department was already involved, we had extra security, there was extra police presence, teachers were informed,” said Wardle.

The school uses a technology monitoring system called gaggle on all of the school-issued computers, or anytime a student is on the school Wifi.

When a student is using their own data plan on their phone however, the school can’t monitor or stop them.

However, the superintendent says it is important for parents to be aware and know what their children are doing.

“A lot of cases, parents don’t know how much their children are using social media, and we feel it is important to help educate parents about the possible negative effects of social media,” said Pat Charlton, the superintendent.

Jerome School District says it does everything it can to ensure your children are safe at school but as a dad, he says talking to his kids is more important than anything.

“We discussed it that morning with our children and said ‘hey this is what’s going on, everybody is going to be fine, there is not a threat for Jerome’, but it’s out there and we wanted to make sure they felt safe, and they felt fine, but we said, ‘if you see something odd, let a teacher know,’ said Wardle.

While police say the threat was found to be false, the impact on the district, as well as law enforcement is significant. Both Wardle and Charleton say it’s crucial for parents to help by monitoring their child’s phones and the apps they’re allowed to use.

