Idaho leads the nation in population growth

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho led the nation in population growth rate this year.

The growth led for the fifth consecutive year, as 53,000 new people can now call the gem state home. The new residents now push Idaho’s population to around 1.9 million people.

The Idaho Department of Labor says domestic migration, or people moving from other states, drove Idaho’s population growth. Utah and Montana were second and third in population growth, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.