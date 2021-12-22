Advertisement

Nearly two dozen Idaho projects to receive grant funding

Bellevue Elementary School is one of the beneficiaries of this grant money
Bellevue Elementary School is one of the beneficiaries of this grant money(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly two dozen wildlife habitat and hunting heritage projects in Idaho are receiving grant money thanks to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners.

Over $750,000 in grant money will be allocated to the individual projects. Among those in our region include archery programs at Bellevue Elementary School and Blaine County, as well as 4-H shooting sports in Hailey.

Money will also go towards rehab efforts in the Minidoka Ranger District on lands charred by the Badger Fire, and the Burley Bobcats trap team, who need funding in order to participate in a shotgun shooting competition at the Jerome and Twin Falls Gun Clubs.

