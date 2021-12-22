Advertisement

Oakley High School recognized for drought efforts

Two students at Oakley Junior/Senior High School proposed designing an irrigation system to measure moisture and content of soil
Two students at Oakley Junior/Senior High School proposed designing an irrigation system to measure moisture and content of soil(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley Junior/Senior High School is being recognized for efforts aimed at helping ease the drought in the region.

As entrants in the national STEM contest Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, teacher Jacob Sharp and his students proposed designing an irrigation system to measure the moisture and content of soil and to conserve water.

Sharp says this proposal was made in response to the drought in the region and its impacts on local farmland. The project was named an Idaho state winner, one of only 100 state winners nationwide.

“I think it just goes to show the type of education that these students are getting even at a small school,” said Sharp. “We have a lot of amazing teachers and a lot of great educators even though it is a small school.”

In the next phase of the competition, Sharp and his students will record a video to showcase their proposed project. 10 national finalist schools will then be chosen.

