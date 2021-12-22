Advertisement

Police say missing Boise teen could be in danger

By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho police say a missing teenage girl from Boise could be in danger.

They say 16-year-old Keira left her house in the early morning hours of Tuesday from an east Boise neighborhood and has not been seen since. The girl was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is urged to call 208-377-6790.

