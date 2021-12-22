Advertisement

Study finds Idaho one of the best states for pandemic response

FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2021. The gem state ranked highly in its COVID-19 response in a new national study. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A national study called the State Pandemic Scorecard shows Idaho is one of the best states in the nation for pandemic response.

The study found the gem state ranked third in education, fourth in economics, and fourth overall in the state’s handling of the pandemic.

“Idaho’s high ranking among states for our pandemic response reinforces our emphasis on choice and freedom. Our businesses and schools stayed open. I never put in a place a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. We banned vaccine passports, and our legal challenges to Biden’s overreaching vaccine mandates are working,” Governor Little said.

The study looked at public health, the economy, social well-being, and education to compare the states. You can read the full study here.

