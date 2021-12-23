Advertisement

Family of missing boy to participate in Christmas Eve candlelight vigil

Vaughan has been missing since July 27
Vaughan has been missing since July 27(City of Fruitland Police Department)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The family of a missing five-year-old boy will be participating in a Christmas Eve candlelight vigil.

The public vigil for Michael Vaughn will take place at Fruitland City Park at 7:30 p.m. at Fruitland City Park. The event’s organizer say through their Facebook page they are trying to show unity with the Vaughan family.

Michael has been missing since late July.

