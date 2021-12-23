Family of missing boy to participate in Christmas Eve candlelight vigil

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The family of a missing five-year-old boy will be participating in a Christmas Eve candlelight vigil.

The public vigil for Michael Vaughn will take place at Fruitland City Park at 7:30 p.m. at Fruitland City Park. The event’s organizer say through their Facebook page they are trying to show unity with the Vaughan family.

Michael has been missing since late July.

