Former college, professional players help with youth basketball camp

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former college and professional basketball players are giving area youth a chance to work on fundamentals during the holiday break.

The youth basketball camp is in partnership with DNA Basketball LLC, at the Jerome Rec Center. The camp is technically a two-day event that began Wednesday, but they’re accepting walk-ins on Thursday, December 23 for half the price.

Coaches told KMVT what’s missing from today’s youth is confidence and being able to block out the negative influences in society.

“I think confidence is the thing I see missing from the youth and part of that is because I wouldn’t say social media, but looking over to the next person and looking at someone else and thinking how good they are is part of that, but the biggest part of it is challenging yourself,” explained former CSI basketball player Kevin Galloway, who also played at USC, Kentucky and Texas Southern before embarking on a professional career.

The group of coaches has a mission to give the Magic Valley youth skills and knowledge in order to go far in their careers.

“They understand the game, now it’s about how hard they work,” added former Cal basketball player and Milwaukee Bucks coach, Monty Buckley. “So I think everything I see, the kids are doing things at a younger age that has never been done before as far as the game goes, but I think now it’s about more about teaching the IQ as it goes.”

“We want to change the overall basketball culture over here, there’s a lot of talent, but they’re overlooked,” explained coach Jamal Thomas. “I never knew about the Magic Valley until I got here, ever since I have been here, I haven’t wanted to leave.”

The kindergarten through third graders go from 10-11:30 a.m. For the one-day camp, it’s $30.

The fourth through sixth graders are from 12-2 p.m. The cost for Thursday only is $37.50.

And then 7-12th graders run from 2-4. For just Thursday, it’s $37.50 as well.

Checks can be made to the Jerome Rec Center.

