Advertisement

Governor Brad Little touts national report on Idaho’s COVID-19 response

Other studies, however, show Idaho comes in last for vaccination rates
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little is boasting about a new national study that says Idaho ranks as one of the best states in the nation for its COVID-19 pandemic response. Other studies, however, show Idaho comes in last for vaccination rates.

Idaho saw high scores in both education and economy, landing in the top four of both categories.

Gov. Little said in a press release on Tuesday these scores “reinforce our emphasis on choice and freedom. I never put in place a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate.”

Gov. Little then thanked teachers’ families for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

“Our teachers have gone out above and beyond the call of duty to work off-hours to be there for some of the online assisted learning, and whatever else we built,” he said. “They really went above and beyond the call of duty, as did the schools, as did parents.”

In his press release, Governor Little also did not go into specifics about Idaho’s rankings in the health and social well-being categories of the study.

Idaho scored 40 out of 100 in both categories, 27th and 38th respectively. For the health category, an important aspect of the pandemic, Little deflected responsibility away from his office.

“Public health has always been a local responsibility,” he said. “For 100 years in Idaho. It’s not perfect, (but) that’s the best model there is.”

This announcement from Little’s office came just one day after the Panhandle Health District ended a 105-day stretch of crisis standards of care.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Air Tag
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office: ‘You might have a stalker and not know it’
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

38-year-old Philbert D. Lossing was arrested
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
King Hill receives new broadband tower
King Hill receives new broadband tower
NORAD Santa Tracker Celebrates 65th Year
NORAD preps to track Santa for 65th year
Printing is still a major need for businesses of all kinds
Behind the Business: Minute Man Press