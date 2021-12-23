Governor Brad Little touts national report on Idaho’s COVID-19 response

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little is boasting about a new national study that says Idaho ranks as one of the best states in the nation for its COVID-19 pandemic response. Other studies, however, show Idaho comes in last for vaccination rates.

Idaho saw high scores in both education and economy, landing in the top four of both categories.

Gov. Little said in a press release on Tuesday these scores “reinforce our emphasis on choice and freedom. I never put in place a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate.”

Gov. Little then thanked teachers’ families for their dedication throughout the pandemic.

“Our teachers have gone out above and beyond the call of duty to work off-hours to be there for some of the online assisted learning, and whatever else we built,” he said. “They really went above and beyond the call of duty, as did the schools, as did parents.”

In his press release, Governor Little also did not go into specifics about Idaho’s rankings in the health and social well-being categories of the study.

Idaho scored 40 out of 100 in both categories, 27th and 38th respectively. For the health category, an important aspect of the pandemic, Little deflected responsibility away from his office.

“Public health has always been a local responsibility,” he said. “For 100 years in Idaho. It’s not perfect, (but) that’s the best model there is.”

This announcement from Little’s office came just one day after the Panhandle Health District ended a 105-day stretch of crisis standards of care.

