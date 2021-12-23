Idaho Fish and Game seeks the public’s help in protecting wintering animals

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Big game struggle to find enough food during the winter, and that’s why Idaho Fish and Game are asking for your help.

On average, about 40% of mule deer fawns perish during a normal Idaho winter, and more during a harsh one.

Idaho Fish and Game say leaving animals undisturbed could make the difference between life and death for them. They say a simple rule of thumb is if your presence or actions cause them to move, you’re too close.

Here’s how you can help protect these wintering animals, according to Idaho Fish and Game:

keep your dog under control

watch for big game while driving

and don’t feed wintering big game

Fish and Game say feeding these animals can cause them to become reliant on humans and even change their migration patterns.

