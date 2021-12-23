Idaho State Police suprise community at traffic stops

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents of Jerome County were shocked and surprised when ISP officers pulling them over handed them cash.

“I really can’t believe this, thank you so much guys, I didn’t even expect this, I just can’t believe this,” said Dulce, who received the money in a video recorded by Idaho State Police.

An anonymous local family with deep ties in the community donated $10,000 dollars. After giving it to the Idaho State Police, they were able to surprise people all over Jerome County.

Kenneth at Blue Beacon Truck wash says he was surprised.

“Everybody is very appreciative of all the locals who did that. To be honest, I thought that something had happened, because you don’t get officers showing up here very often, so usually it’s not good unless they are washing their vehicles or something. So I was kind of wondering what was going down,” he said.

It’s no secret that the past few years have been tough for many people around the world, so for the recipients of this money, it will go to good use. And for Kenneth, it just shows there are good people left in the world.

“You know, in this day and age a lot of people aren’t like that, they don’t do stuff for other people. It’s not like it used to be,” he said.

