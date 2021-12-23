Advertisement

Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Chubbock man was arrested Tuesday night on multiple felonies in Bannock County.

38-year-old Philbert D. Lossing was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail on felony charges of aggravated DUI, eluding an officer, and possession of methamphetamine as well as other misdemeanor charges.

Idaho State Police say a Trooper performed a traffic stop on a speeding car on I-15 north of Pocatello. After not pulling over for the trooper, a chase ensued that ended when the driver lost control.

The trooper identified three occupants in the vehicle, including two juveniles. All four occupants, including an adult female and the driver were transported to the hospital. The driver was arrested upon being released from the hospital.

