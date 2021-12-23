Advertisement

ISP investigates fatal crash on Bogus Basin Road

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt
Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt(Gray)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Bogus Basin Road.

Police say the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at milepost 9.5. They say a 94-year-old man left the road, overturned, and came to rest roughly 300 feet down a ravine.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Bogus Basin Road was blocked off for around five hours, and the investigation remains ongoing by ISP.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

They say they hold these events throughout the year to provide a space for LGTBQ people to come...
Southern Idaho Pride prep for winter party and lights tour
Ned Burns will replace Muffy Davis, who left the legislature to take a seat on the Blaine...
Ned Burns appointed to District 26 legislative seat
Some decor and foods can be harmful to your pets this holiday season
Pet safety this holiday season
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies