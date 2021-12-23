ISP investigates fatal crash on Bogus Basin Road

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Bogus Basin Road.

Police say the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at milepost 9.5. They say a 94-year-old man left the road, overturned, and came to rest roughly 300 feet down a ravine.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Bogus Basin Road was blocked off for around five hours, and the investigation remains ongoing by ISP.

