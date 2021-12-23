Advertisement

King Hill receives new broadband tower

Standing at 160 feet tall towering over the Snake River, a new broadband tower is installed in King Hill.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KING HILL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Standing at 160 feet tall towering over the Snake River, a new broadband tower is installed in King Hill.

They were able to do this because of the CARES Act, which opened up a grant opportunity to install broadband towers in the underserved or unserved parts of the state.

“To bring service to as many as 1152 households, pretty exciting with high-speed internet,” said Tom Kealey with the Idaho Department of Commerce.

The tower was installed by White Cloud Communications, who says it was tight to get the tower finished in time.

Part of the grant stipulations was having it finished by the end of 2021.

The tower is built in the backyard of a King Hill resident.

“We’re really proud to be here in the King Hill community, and this is our fourth project we have done, working with the commerce department and the broadband board to service these small communities,” said Eric Smallwood with White Cloud Communications. “It’s really fun to service these small communities, and see everyone get excited, it makes me excited.”

Smallwood says if it wasn’t for the CARES Act grant, King Hill wouldn’t have been able to do this project.

“There is not enough customers here to support the level of investment that was necessary to provide a first-class service here,” said

And for county commissioner Crystal Rogers, she says this is a huge deal for the town. “It affects everybody from the smallest person in school to the telehealth community, the gamers, all educational aspects, ”she said “We are just so excited this is going to be the start for Elmore County.”

