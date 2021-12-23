Advertisement

Lawsuit: Canyon County Jail illegally censoring inmate mail

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker declined to comment Thursday
The lawsuit alleges the jail is violating the First Amendment
The lawsuit alleges the jail is violating the First Amendment(Live 5 News)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Canyon County officials are violating the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment by censoring mail sent to prisoners in the county’s jail, a human rights group alleges in a lawsuit.

Human Rights Defense Center in the lawsuit filed Tuesday against the county and Sheriff Kieran Donahue said magazines and other materials pertaining to legal rights it sends to incarcerated individuals are prevented from going through.

The group, headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, said it assists prisoners in all 50 states seeking legal redress for violations of their constitutional and other basic human rights. It does that in part by distributing books, magazines and brochures.

“Defendants have a custom and practice of rejecting magazines and informational brochures sent by HRDC to prisoners at the Jail,” the lawsuit states. “Accordingly, Defendants’ publications and mail policies and practices violate HRDC’s rights under the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.”

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker declined to comment Thursday.

The group said it publishes a 72-page monthly magazine titled Prison Legal News concerning news and analysis about prisons. Another magazine called Criminal Legal News focuses on individual rights and criminal justice-related issues. The group also publishes books about the criminal justice system, legal reference books and self-help books of interest to prisoners.

The group in the lawsuit said Canyon County Jail officials are refusing to deliver issues of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, as well as informational brochure packets. The group said that since November 2020, it can identify at least 21 items of mail it sent to prisoners in the Canyon County Jail that it said were censored.

It said the items were returned with notations on the envelopes that said “Refused,” “Staples Not Allowed,” “Staples + Advertisements Not Allowed,” and “Soliciting Not Allowed.”

Canyon County’s website says inmates can receive books and magazines, but there are some restrictions and conditions. Jail officials, for example, don’t allow inmates to have more than five publications at a time.

The lawsuit states that the group has suffered damages that include the loss of potential subscribers and the inability to recruit new subscribers.

The group is asking the court prevent jail officials from blocking material it sends to inmates. It is also asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

Dulce was one of the Jerome County residents who received the money
Idaho State Police suprise community at traffic stops
NORAD preps to track Santa for 65th year
NORAD preps to track Santa for 65th year
King Hill receives new broadband tower.
King Hill receives new broadband tower
Vaughan has been missing since July 27
Family of missing boy to participate in Christmas Eve candlelight vigil