Magic Valley athletes on 3A/4A all-state football teams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As custom before the holidays, the Idaho Statesman has released the all-state football team. We’re going to showcase local 3A and 4A talent Wednesday night and the smaller schools on Thursday.

4A FIRST-TEAM

Dantee Ruiz of Minico: The defensive lineman finished the season with five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

Teagen Severe of Twin Falls: The senior defensive back picked up six interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

David Torres of Canyon Ridge: The punter downed four punts inside the 10-yard line, while averaging 32 yards per punt.

4A SECOND-TEAM

Jafeth Bendele, of Minico

Luke Arthur of Minico

Easton Arthur of Minico

Jace Mahlke of Twin Falls

3A FIRST-TEAM

Colston Loveland of Gooding: The Michigan signee earned two first team all-state honors, one for his work as a tight end and on defense as a linebacker. He totaled 1,348 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he racked up 18 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Gatlin Bair of Kimberly: Despite suffering injury late in the year, the sophomore had 56 catches for 987 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Cooper Pavkov of Gooding: The offensive lineman didn’t allow a single sack all season.

3A SECOND-TEAM

Joseph Bertao of Filer

Cooper Pavkov of Gooding

Daniel Spellman of Gooding

Michael Goff of Kimberly

