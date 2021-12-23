Advertisement

Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
A worker delivers bottled water in Warm Springs, Ore. A list of sanitation deficiencies kept by...
Tribes lacking water see glimmer of hope with massive bill