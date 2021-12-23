Ned Burns appointed to District 26 legislative seat

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns has been appointed to legislative seat 26 by Idaho Governor Brad Little.

The seat had been previously been vacated by Representative Muffy Davis when she made the decision to take a seat on the Blaine County Commission.

“I’m humbled and honored to be appointed to fill out the remainder of Rep. Davis’ term by Gov. Little, and excited to get to work bettering the lives of all District 26 residents and Idahoans everywhere. I look forward to bringing my perspective and ideas to all of the issues we’ll be addressing in the upcoming legislative session,” Burns said.

“I hope to help advance smart, well-crafted policy to better our state for future generations by making critical investments in infrastructure and public education, as well as finding real solutions to provide meaningful property tax relief — all of which are my top priorities and where our focus should be in 2022. It’s time to move Idaho forward.”

He has previously served as a substitute for Representatives Sally Toone as well as Davis in the Idaho Legislature.

Burns, a Democrat, will serve out the remainder of Davis’s term that ends at the end of 2022.

“I’m thrilled Gov. Little chose Ned as my successor,” Davis said. “Ned is well prepared to jump into the role and hit the ground running to best represent the constituents of District 26.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.