NORAD preps to track Santa for 65th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas only days away now, the yearly tradition of tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way around the globe is on the horizon.

NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, has been following Santa on his journey around the globe for more than 60 years through a division of the United States Air Force.

They track Santa around the globe using radar, military sensors, and technology to follow Rudolph’s red nose.

Right now, the team at NORAD is busy getting ready for Christmas Eve, but they have a reminder to the children before the day.

“Now I have a tip for the kids, we know that Santa will not come to the house if the kids are still awake, so we know he comes between 9 p.m. and midnight, and so kids need to be in bed and asleep or Santa will have to come back later. So we encourage kids to be asleep so Santa can make those deliveries,” said NORAD Director of Intelligence General Parker Wright.

He says kids can track Santa by calling in +1 (877) HI-NORAD or going on their website. Tune in to your KMVT news on Friday, Christmas Eve, to see where Santa Claus is.

