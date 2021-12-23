Advertisement

Pet safety this holiday season

Some decor and foods can be harmful to your pets this holiday season
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The holiday season is a great time to enjoy with the whole family, including the furry members of the group.

But how you celebrate with your pets could be dangerous, and vets are urging pet owners to be cautious of a few holiday fixtures that could be hazardous to your furry friends.

If you decorate with plants like poinsettias, holly or mistletoe, keep them out of reach of your animals as they can be poisonous to them. Also, keep the leftovers to yourself, as bones, fatty and spicy foods, and chocolate should not be fed to animals as they can cause mild to severe illness.

Not only should you be aware of potential physical hazards, but experts advise keeping a safe space for your more anxious animals.

“For them, it can be an extremely stressful event. people gathering, coming into their space or them going into a different space, somebody’s house,” said Dr. Zsigmond Szanto with the Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic.

Dr. Szanto also advises those who travel with their pets to consider the trip distance and pack accordingly with adequate food, water, and bedding for pets.

