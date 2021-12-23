Southern Idaho Pride prep for winter party and lights tour

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho Pride is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with their annual Winter Party and Lights tour.

Southern Idaho Pride says they hold these events throughout the year to provide a space for LGTBQ people to come together and share in community and socialize with one another.

The event will begin with a celebration at the Twin Falls Public Library in the multi-use room from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include a hot cocoa bar, gingerbread person cookie decoration, a white elephant gift exchange, trivia and other activities with prizes.

The vice president of Southern Idaho Pride says this time of year is for communities and families to come together.

”Unfortunately, many LGTBQ people don’t have that to go home to, for a variety of reasons,” said C.J. Rasmusson.“So, we always like to provide a space where people feel welcome and people can share in a little bit of comradery and come together and have a good time, and just be in a space where they are safe to be themselves and be with others that care about them.”

At 6 p.m., the group will caravan together to see some holiday lights, finishing their light tour at the botanical garden lights.

