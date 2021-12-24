City of Twin Falls urges people to be mindful of recycling holiday items

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When your Christmas celebrations are complete, you may wonder which holiday items can be recycled.

When using city services in Twin Falls, only aluminum, cardboard and tin can be recycled. City spokesperson Josh Palmer says that means common holiday items like wrapping paper and Christmas lights cannot be recycled.

Any leftover food scraps or liquids should also be disposed of in the garbage, not left on or in items you intend to recycle.

While the recycling rules may seem restrictive to some, it is largely impacted by demand-or lack thereof.

“Another determining factor behind that was really market,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “We couldn’t find a market to recycle things like plastics or even clean paper. The market was just too low for that.”

Palmer says the city heard residents did not want to pay significantly more for their trash and collection rates, which is a big factor in why only aluminum, cardboard and tin can be recycled.

When it comes to disposing of your real Christmas trees, the City of Twin Falls can help residents.

“If you want to discard your Christmas tree, the way to do it is really to cut it down into smaller sizes and then place it next to your trash bin on trash collection day,” Palmer said. “We’ll have our trash collection service pick it up and they’ll dispose of it.”

In past years, Palmer says some trees were recycled, but this year, they will be used as a weight at the landfill.

