Advertisement

City of Twin Falls urges people to be mindful of recycling holiday items

Any leftover food scraps or liquids should also be disposed of in the garbage
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled(KYTV)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When your Christmas celebrations are complete, you may wonder which holiday items can be recycled.

When using city services in Twin Falls, only aluminum, cardboard and tin can be recycled. City spokesperson Josh Palmer says that means common holiday items like wrapping paper and Christmas lights cannot be recycled.

Any leftover food scraps or liquids should also be disposed of in the garbage, not left on or in items you intend to recycle.

While the recycling rules may seem restrictive to some, it is largely impacted by demand-or lack thereof.

“Another determining factor behind that was really market,” said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls. “We couldn’t find a market to recycle things like plastics or even clean paper. The market was just too low for that.”

Palmer says the city heard residents did not want to pay significantly more for their trash and collection rates, which is a big factor in why only aluminum, cardboard and tin can be recycled.

When it comes to disposing of your real Christmas trees, the City of Twin Falls can help residents.

“If you want to discard your Christmas tree, the way to do it is really to cut it down into smaller sizes and then place it next to your trash bin on trash collection day,” Palmer said. “We’ll have our trash collection service pick it up and they’ll dispose of it.”

In past years, Palmer says some trees were recycled, but this year, they will be used as a weight at the landfill.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

St. Luke's dietician Kylie Gauff says you can indulge this holiday season and not be too hard...
Fit and Well Idaho: Christmas Calories
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Tips on saving money on your power bill this winter
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say the drought is hurting populations
Winter conditions hurting ice fishing conditions
Some tips avoid falling include walking like a penguin
How to avoid falls this winter