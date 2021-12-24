Fit and Well Idaho: Christmas Calories

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The holiday season brings plenty of good eats, and while it all tastes pretty good, it may not be the healthiest.

In this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we have some tips on how to manage the calories this holiday season.

St. Luke’s dietician Kyli Gough encourages everyone to enjoy the spread from the holidays, and says it’s okay to indulge and to not be too hard on yourself during these celebrations.

However, she reminds everyone to enjoy in moderation. There are even a couple of easy ways to keep your body moving.

“While the meal is cooking, get out and get active, drink plenty of water, do those sorts of things that we can do that are pretty simple (and) truly that have a big impact,” she said.

The South Central Public Health District also has some tips when eating, so you don’t end up overeating.

”The easiest way to control portions is to use a smaller plate,” said Megan Devaney with the South Central Public Health District. “So if you start with a smaller plate, you can only fill it up so much. Another good rule of thumb is to fill your plate first with fruits, vegetables and whole grains and then add the protein on last.”

Just like a lot of things, they say its important to know your limits.

