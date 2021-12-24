How to avoid serious fall injuries this winter

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wet, cold weather has some Idahoans hoping for a white Christmas. With that winter wonderland though comes added risks, especially for our older residents.

Here in South Central Idaho, there is an increase in hospitalizations for slip-and-fall-related injuries during the colder months. According to the district’s Fit and Fall Coordinator, you can take a few simple steps to help keep yourself out of the ER this winter.

Walking like a penguin with a low, centered base can help. Calling on a loved one can help as well.

”Having someone to clear your own walkways,” said SCPHD health education specialist Adria Masoner. “So, maybe the steps to your house, or the sidewalk in front of your house, or whatever path you take from your house to your car, making sure those areas are cleared of ice.”

Masoner adds you don’t need to buy a fancy de-icing machine to keep your walkways safe, you can always substitute regular salt or kitty litter. Both are just as effective.

