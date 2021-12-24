How churches are keeping parishioners safe during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walk into First Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls and you will see an angel atop a Christmas tree decorated with blue ornaments and bows made of ribbon, plus masks and hand sanitizer.

After having only a virtual Christmas Eve service last year, they are happy to be congregating in-person. Masks are recommended, but not required.

“We have really stuck with personal choice,” said First Presbyterian Church pastor Philip Price. “Masks are recommended, but we don’t require (them) as probably with other places around town, there are some people who wear masks and others who don’t, and we try not to shame either one. Just trying to make people feel as comfortable as possible.”

The Twin Falls Reformed Church added an additional Christmas Eve service last year in order to limit the size of gatherings and better facilitate social distancing. This year, they are planning to do the same.

“Last year with COVID, we just couldn’t afford TO risk having 1000 people show up,” said Twin Falls Reformed Church Pastor Chuck Swoboda. “We have more chairs in the room than we think we’ll need, so people who want to social distance, they can.”

In contrast, the Twin Falls First United Methodist Church requires masks for in-person worship services. They are also not currently singing together as a congregation indoors. They said creating a safe environment for even the most vulnerable is a part of their overall message.

“It’s just part of that whole ‘love everybody, no exceptions’ mantra that we try to live with everything we do,” said Twin Falls First United Methodist Church Pastor Buddy Gharring.

While approaches between congregations and individuals may vary, Price said the bigger message is that everyone is coming together for the same purpose.

“They come from all over town and throughout the Magic Valley to hear the simple message of God born for us in Jesus,” Price said. “We try to keep that the message of the night and not all that’s going on in the world.”

