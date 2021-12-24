Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Sunday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Mountain Ski Resort announced it will open on Dec. 26. The announcement was made on the resort’s Instagram page Tuesday.

The opening will come provided the mountain receives enough snow, and will remain open until Jan. 2. The resort also asked visitors to stay off the tubing hill in the meantime so as not to ruin it.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.