Advertisement

Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Sunday

Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Dec. 26, depending on the snowfall
Magic Mountain Ski Resort plans to open Dec. 26, depending on the snowfall(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Mountain Ski Resort announced it will open on Dec. 26. The announcement was made on the resort’s Instagram page Tuesday.

The opening will come provided the mountain receives enough snow, and will remain open until Jan. 2. The resort also asked visitors to stay off the tubing hill in the meantime so as not to ruin it.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Gooding's first ever Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year signed with the University of...
Idaho’s top football player signs with Michigan
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

Sawtooth Equine Service
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Wintering animals
You don't need to buy a de-icing machine to avoid a hard fall this winter, just follow these...
How to avoid serious fall injuries this winter
They say they hold these events throughout the year to provide LGBTQ people a space and community
Southern Idaho Pride hosts annual winter party and lights tour
The study ranked Idaho highly for its response to COVID-19
Governor Little touts national COVID-19 study ranking Idaho highly