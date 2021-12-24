Advertisement

Part of Highway 21 closed because of avalanche danger

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Part of Highway 21 between Stanley and Lowman has been closed due to avalanche concerns.

The Idaho Transportation Department says a stretch of road between Grandjean and Banner Summit closed Thursday due to what was called an extreme avalanche danger.

The stretch of highway, known as avalanche alley, was closed in March of 2019 after an avalanche covered it in 40 feet of snow. ITD said the road will be closed until further notice and road conditions are set to be reassessed later Friday evening.

