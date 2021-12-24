Advertisement

Southern Idaho athletes named to 2A-1A DII all-state football teams

Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history
Oakley repeats as state champion for the first time in school history(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Statesman has released the all-state football team. Thursday’s round featured 2A-1A DII athletes.

2A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

RB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior ran for 974 yards and 14 TDs in just nine games.

OL: Jovani Gomez, Declo

LB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior produced 133 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

2A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL: Aiden Dorantes Jr. Declo

OL: John Smith Sr. Wendell

2A SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

LB: Tregan Zollinger Sr. Declo

Brennan Jones, Oakley repeats as the Coach of the Year.

QB: Payton Beck, Oakley The senior completed 67% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 37 TDs and six interceptions.

WR: Dace Jones, Oakley: The senior pulled in 53 catches for 841 yards and 17 TDs.

K: Ethan Southern, Raft River:

DL: Korbin Hansen, Raft River: The junior had 55 tackles and six sacks.

LB: Thaine Loughmiller, Raft River: The senior had 83 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.

DB: Tegan Whitaker, Raft River: The senior produced 61 tackles, two INTs and three TDs.

1A DI OFFENSE

QB: Tate Whitaker Jr. Raft River

RB: Bry Severe So. Oakley

TE: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River

OL: Mason Whitaker Sr. Raft River

OL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley

OL: Hayden Hunter Sr. Oakley

1A DI DEFENSE

DL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley

LB: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River

LB: Ethan Torbau Jr. Oakley

LB: Bry Severe So. Oakley

DB: Bridger Duncan So. Oakley

1A DIVISION II ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Conner Simpson, Carey: The junior recorded 1,992 rushing yards and 34 TDs. He followed in the footsteps of his brother, Carson, the 2019 Player of the Year.

1A DII FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The senior pulled in 60 catches for 747 yards and nine TDs to make the first team again.

WR: Ethan Roland, Castleford: As a runner and receiver, the 6-3 junior turned 75 offensive touches into 1,444 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

OL: Evan Fontes, Castleford

K: Cris Gamino, Carey The junior coverted 77% of his kickoffs for a touchback.

1A DII FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LB: Eric Taylor, Castleford; The senior produced 106 tackles, 14 TFLs and three sacks.

DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The Sawtooth Conference Defensive Player of the Year had seven picks to go along with 70 tackles.

P: Salvador Camarillo, Hansen: The junior offensive/defensive lineman averaged 48.3 yards on 16 punts, including a long of 82 yards.

1A DII SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Eric Taylor Sr. Castleford

RB: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County

OL: Franco Ocampo Jr. Carey

OL: Teegan Kirkland Jr. Carey

1A DII SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Marcus Richcreek Sr. Carey

DL: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County

LB: Chase Bennion Sr. Carey

DB: Cody Power Jr. Dietrich

