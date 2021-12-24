Southern Idaho athletes named to 2A-1A DII all-state football teams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Statesman has released the all-state football team. Thursday’s round featured 2A-1A DII athletes.

2A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

RB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior ran for 974 yards and 14 TDs in just nine games.

OL: Jovani Gomez, Declo

LB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior produced 133 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

2A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL: Aiden Dorantes Jr. Declo

OL: John Smith Sr. Wendell

2A SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

LB: Tregan Zollinger Sr. Declo

Brennan Jones, Oakley repeats as the Coach of the Year.

QB: Payton Beck, Oakley The senior completed 67% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 37 TDs and six interceptions.

WR: Dace Jones, Oakley: The senior pulled in 53 catches for 841 yards and 17 TDs.

K: Ethan Southern, Raft River:

DL: Korbin Hansen, Raft River: The junior had 55 tackles and six sacks.

LB: Thaine Loughmiller, Raft River: The senior had 83 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.

DB: Tegan Whitaker, Raft River: The senior produced 61 tackles, two INTs and three TDs.

1A DI OFFENSE

QB: Tate Whitaker Jr. Raft River

RB: Bry Severe So. Oakley

TE: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River

OL: Mason Whitaker Sr. Raft River

OL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley

OL: Hayden Hunter Sr. Oakley

1A DI DEFENSE

DL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley

LB: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River

LB: Ethan Torbau Jr. Oakley

LB: Bry Severe So. Oakley

DB: Bridger Duncan So. Oakley

1A DIVISION II ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Conner Simpson, Carey: The junior recorded 1,992 rushing yards and 34 TDs. He followed in the footsteps of his brother, Carson, the 2019 Player of the Year.

1A DII FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The senior pulled in 60 catches for 747 yards and nine TDs to make the first team again.

WR: Ethan Roland, Castleford: As a runner and receiver, the 6-3 junior turned 75 offensive touches into 1,444 total yards and 23 touchdowns.

OL: Evan Fontes, Castleford

K: Cris Gamino, Carey The junior coverted 77% of his kickoffs for a touchback.

1A DII FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LB: Eric Taylor, Castleford; The senior produced 106 tackles, 14 TFLs and three sacks.

DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The Sawtooth Conference Defensive Player of the Year had seven picks to go along with 70 tackles.

P: Salvador Camarillo, Hansen: The junior offensive/defensive lineman averaged 48.3 yards on 16 punts, including a long of 82 yards.

1A DII SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Eric Taylor Sr. Castleford

RB: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County

OL: Franco Ocampo Jr. Carey

OL: Teegan Kirkland Jr. Carey

1A DII SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Marcus Richcreek Sr. Carey

DL: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County

LB: Chase Bennion Sr. Carey

DB: Cody Power Jr. Dietrich

