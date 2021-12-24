Southern Idaho athletes named to 2A-1A DII all-state football teams
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Statesman has released the all-state football team. Thursday’s round featured 2A-1A DII athletes.
2A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
RB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior ran for 974 yards and 14 TDs in just nine games.
OL: Jovani Gomez, Declo
2A FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
LB: Derek Matthews, Declo: The senior produced 133 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
2A SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
OL: Aiden Dorantes Jr. Declo
OL: John Smith Sr. Wendell
2A SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
LB: Tregan Zollinger Sr. Declo
Brennan Jones, Oakley repeats as the Coach of the Year.
QB: Payton Beck, Oakley The senior completed 67% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 37 TDs and six interceptions.
WR: Dace Jones, Oakley: The senior pulled in 53 catches for 841 yards and 17 TDs.
K: Ethan Southern, Raft River:
DL: Korbin Hansen, Raft River: The junior had 55 tackles and six sacks.
LB: Thaine Loughmiller, Raft River: The senior had 83 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.
DB: Tegan Whitaker, Raft River: The senior produced 61 tackles, two INTs and three TDs.
1A DI OFFENSE
QB: Tate Whitaker Jr. Raft River
RB: Bry Severe So. Oakley
TE: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River
OL: Mason Whitaker Sr. Raft River
OL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley
OL: Hayden Hunter Sr. Oakley
1A DI DEFENSE
DL: Porter Pickett Jr. Oakley
LB: Seth Tracy Sr. Raft River
LB: Ethan Torbau Jr. Oakley
LB: Bry Severe So. Oakley
DB: Bridger Duncan So. Oakley
1A DIVISION II ALL-IDAHO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Conner Simpson, Carey: The junior recorded 1,992 rushing yards and 34 TDs. He followed in the footsteps of his brother, Carson, the 2019 Player of the Year.
1A DII FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The senior pulled in 60 catches for 747 yards and nine TDs to make the first team again.
WR: Ethan Roland, Castleford: As a runner and receiver, the 6-3 junior turned 75 offensive touches into 1,444 total yards and 23 touchdowns.
OL: Evan Fontes, Castleford
K: Cris Gamino, Carey The junior coverted 77% of his kickoffs for a touchback.
1A DII FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LB: Eric Taylor, Castleford; The senior produced 106 tackles, 14 TFLs and three sacks.
DB: Jett Shaw, Dietrich: The Sawtooth Conference Defensive Player of the Year had seven picks to go along with 70 tackles.
P: Salvador Camarillo, Hansen: The junior offensive/defensive lineman averaged 48.3 yards on 16 punts, including a long of 82 yards.
1A DII SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Eric Taylor Sr. Castleford
RB: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County
OL: Franco Ocampo Jr. Carey
OL: Teegan Kirkland Jr. Carey
1A DII SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Marcus Richcreek Sr. Carey
DL: Dawson Kramer Sr. Camas County
LB: Chase Bennion Sr. Carey
DB: Cody Power Jr. Dietrich
