Tips on saving money on your power bill this winter
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With snowy conditions outside and a frigid week coming up, we explore ways you can save money on your power bill.
You can save money on your power bill by doing some of the following:
- Set your thermostat at 68 degrees
- Lower your temperature at night
- Cover drafty windows
- Set your water heater to 120 degrees
- Wash your clothes in cold water
