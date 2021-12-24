Tips on saving money on your power bill this winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With snowy conditions outside and a frigid week coming up, we explore ways you can save money on your power bill.

You can save money on your power bill by doing some of the following:

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees

Lower your temperature at night

Cover drafty windows

Set your water heater to 120 degrees

Wash your clothes in cold water

