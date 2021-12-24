Advertisement

Tips on saving money on your power bill this winter

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With snowy conditions outside and a frigid week coming up, we explore ways you can save money on your power bill.

You can save money on your power bill by doing some of the following:

  • Set your thermostat at 68 degrees
  • Lower your temperature at night
  • Cover drafty windows
  • Set your water heater to 120 degrees
  • Wash your clothes in cold water

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say the drought is hurting populations
Winter conditions hurting ice fishing conditions
Some tips avoid falling include walking like a penguin
How to avoid falls this winter
The study ranked Idaho highly for its pandemic response
Governor Little touts study ranking Idaho highly for COVID-19 response
Gave drivers cash this holiday season
ISP surprises drivers being pulled over