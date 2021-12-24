Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police responded to a reported stabbing this morning. Police responded to Locust Street North and Evergreen Drive at 9:05 a.m. on Friday.

A female victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is no threat to the public. Magic Valley Paramedics assisted on the call.

KMVT will update this story when more details are available.

