Advertisement

Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls Police responded to a reported stabbing this morning. Police responded to Locust Street North and Evergreen Drive at 9:05 a.m. on Friday.

A female victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say there is no threat to the public. Magic Valley Paramedics assisted on the call.

KMVT will update this story when more details are available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments
Two juveniles killed in avalanche
Two juveniles killed in Eastern Idaho avalanche

Latest News

Some tips avoid falling include walking like a penguin
How to avoid falls this winter
The study ranked Idaho highly for its pandemic response
Governor Little touts study ranking Idaho highly for COVID-19 response
Gave drivers cash this holiday season
ISP surprises drivers being pulled over
Christmas Eve is one of the most well attended days of the year for churches
How churches are prepping for Christmas Eve
Animals can face health issues in severe weather
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Keeping animals warm