Winter conditions hurting ice fishing conditions

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The snowy and cold weather may not help ice fishing conditions this winter.

Idaho Fish and Game officials say that due to drought conditions this past summer, as well as a warmer than normal start to December, fish populations and ice conditions along reservoirs in Southern Idaho have been negatively impacted.

Reservoirs hardest hit by the drought, such as Mormon and Little Wood reservoirs, are expected to have drastically lower populations this year compared to normal.

But not all fishing areas will be hurting as far as populations go. “We’ve had some decent reports as of late for trout down by the dam, and people are still eager and excited for ice fishing despite the hard(ship) and challenge that might arise due to those conditions this summer,” said Joe Thiessen, a Regional Fisheries Biologist with Idaho Fish and Game.

Officials say that ice safety, including wearing proper attire and having proper tools, is something that should be reviewed prior to going out on the ice.

They also want to remind the citizens of Idaho to get their fishing license renewed for 2022 to avoid being ticketed.

