Retailers hope to score big with last-minute shoppers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite wintery weather, retailers were open while shoppers hoped to score last minute Christmas gifts.

Amidst distribution delays, staffing shortages and the ongoing pandemic, many retailers are looking to rebound this holiday season. Rudy’s: a Cook’s Paradise in downtown Twin Falls says they’ve been busy this holiday season.

According to owner Tom Ashenbrener, cookware, wine and their selection of oils and vinegars have been in high demand with more consumers cooking at home since the onset of the pandemic.

On the customers front, those looking to find last-minute presents had to contend with snow and tricky road conditions in much of the Magic Valley.

One Twin Falls shopper KMVT spoke with says he wants to shop local during the holiday season, but he wishes there was more variety in both the products offered and cost.

“I wish there was more of a variety, especially for the people who don’t have a lot during Christmas,” said Robert Thomas. “I see people on the streets just trying to survive and just trying to get by their next day and everything. It’s hard.”

Thomas asks those shopping or out celebrating the holidays to consider making even a small contribution to those in need in their community.

