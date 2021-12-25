Advertisement

Retailers hope to score big with last-minute shoppers

On the customers front, those looking to find last-minute presents had to contend with snow and tricky road conditions
Local shoppers are getting their last minute buying done
Local shoppers are getting their last minute buying done(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite wintery weather, retailers were open while shoppers hoped to score last minute Christmas gifts.

Amidst distribution delays, staffing shortages and the ongoing pandemic, many retailers are looking to rebound this holiday season. Rudy’s: a Cook’s Paradise in downtown Twin Falls says they’ve been busy this holiday season.

According to owner Tom Ashenbrener, cookware, wine and their selection of oils and vinegars have been in high demand with more consumers cooking at home since the onset of the pandemic.

On the customers front, those looking to find last-minute presents had to contend with snow and tricky road conditions in much of the Magic Valley.

One Twin Falls shopper KMVT spoke with says he wants to shop local during the holiday season, but he wishes there was more variety in both the products offered and cost.

“I wish there was more of a variety, especially for the people who don’t have a lot during Christmas,” said Robert Thomas. “I see people on the streets just trying to survive and just trying to get by their next day and everything. It’s hard.”

Thomas asks those shopping or out celebrating the holidays to consider making even a small contribution to those in need in their community.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Craig Rowland is facing felony charges after a gun altercation with a church youth group
Shoshone Bannock Tribe issues statement after sheriff’s comments

Latest News

Check that your wrapping paper can be recycled
City of Twin Falls urges people to be mindful of recycling holiday items
St. Luke's dietician Kylie Gauff says you can indulge this holiday season and not be too hard...
Fit and Well Idaho: Christmas Calories
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Tips on saving money on your power bill this winter
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say the drought is hurting populations
Winter conditions hurting ice fishing conditions