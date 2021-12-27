Advertisement

All eligible Idaho cities and counties participate in opioid settlements

Opioid use disorder is on the rise across the nation.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday that every eligible county and city in the state of Idaho has signed on to participate in two national opioid settlements.

In order to receive $119 million in funding, all 44 counties and 24 cities needed to sign on. As of Dec. 27, 68 eligible entities have signed on have agreed to sign on to the settlements.

“This level of participation shows the strong commitment of both the state and local governments to work together to obtain the most money to fight the opioid epidemic in Idaho,” Wasden said. “This outcome would not have been possible without the coordinated work of multiple organizations and local governments, including the counties, cities, and regional health districts, the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Idaho Association of Counties and the Association of Idaho Cities. I credit everyone involved for getting us to this point.”

The national deadline for local governments to sign up for opioid settlements is Jan. 26, 2022.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
