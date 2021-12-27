Advertisement

Bad weather forces road closures

Road closures are being reported all across Southern Idaho due to inclement weather. (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The snow and wind is causing more road closures Monday morning. The following roads are shut down due to the snowy conditions.

  • U.S. 30 between Hansen and Burley is closed at 3700 North Road to 300 West Road west of Burley
  • U.S. Highway 93 is also closed between Carey and Arco due to drifting snow and high winds. Officials are also urging people to avoid Highway 93 in total.
  • 3 Creek Road is shut down
  • 17-mile road and Salmon Dam Road are impassable
  • Rock Creek Road is also considered impassable to Magic Mountain

All impassable roads are currently inaccessible to snowplows. If someone gets stuck on those roads, safety crews may not be able to access those areas.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that if you don’t have to travel, to stay home as they are dealing with slide-offs, abandoned vehicles, drifting snow, and impassable roads.

