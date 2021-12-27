Better late than never: Magic Mountain opens up slopes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to a lack of snow so far this winter season, ski resorts in Southern Idaho have been slow to open. Magic Mountain is the last area resort to open lifts.

On a Sunday of snow, sunshine, and wind, Magic Mountain Ski Resort opened for the 2021-2022 season.

Gary Miller, who owns the mountain with his wife Suzette, started plowing and grooming runs at 11 p.m. on Christmas night to get everything ready.

For some, it’s nice to get back to their hometown ski hill.

“It’s close to where I live, I live in Kimberly,” said town resident Jonah Bacon. “All my school field trips were here at Magic so it’s kind of nostalgic, I guess, coming out here.”

Working at a mom-and-pop resort may have its drawbacks, but it certainly has benefits.

“There’s a lot of extra work we have to do, but the rewards of watching the families come up and learn and be able to grow as a family on the hill, that’s the reward,” said Magic Mountain Ski Patrol Director Wade Rast.

Ski Education also includes safety, and Magic has started giving away around 100 helmets to kids in partnership with First Federal Bank and St. Luke’s Health System.

“The number one injury we have on ski hills is head injuries,” said Rast. “All of our ski patrollers and ski instructors here on the mountain wear helmets, we’re going to set the example, but the importance is protecting that head. Once we do damage inside of our head sometimes it doesn’t come back,” Rast continued.

The mountain is open every day until Jan. 2 for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.