Boise State pulls out of Arizona bowl over COVID-19

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State University announced Monday they would be pulling out of the 2021 Arizona Bowl due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among team members.

The announcement was made Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who are the title sponsors of the Arizona Bowl. Boise State was originally supposed to play Central Michigan on Friday.

Boise State also opted out of bowl play last year also due to the pandemic.

