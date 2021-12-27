Boise State pulls out of Arizona bowl over COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State University announced Monday they would be pulling out of the 2021 Arizona Bowl due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among team members.

The announcement was made Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who are the title sponsors of the Arizona Bowl. Boise State was originally supposed to play Central Michigan on Friday.

Boise State also opted out of bowl play last year also due to the pandemic.

In consultation with its medical staff, in addition to campus and public health officials, Boise State football has shut down all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, therefore will be unable to compete in the 2021 Barstool Sports @ArizonaBowl. pic.twitter.com/lEGAEfjOmh — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 27, 2021

