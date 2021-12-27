Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four Delta flights en route to Salt Lake City International Airport were rerouted to Twin Falls today due to heavy wind conditions in Utah this morning.

Magic Valley Regional Airport, which typically sees only one flight a day, was overrun with passengers who were, for the most part, stuck in the airport for hours.

Some passengers, like Cathy Shook, were on board their plane on the tarmac for an extended period, believing they would be taking off soon.

Then, more bad news came their way after the crew finished deicing the plane.

“All the fumes from the deicing came into the plane and that’s when they brought us off the plane and said there is no one here to fix the plane,” Shook said. “They had to get contractors, so they got us off the plane and now we know nothing.”

A limited number of passengers were able to get rental cars, but even then, they encountered rough road conditions on their way into town.

Many passengers were unable to get a rental at all with all four rental companies running out by midday.

“We have no car,” said Shook. “We’re hopeful that, because they are showing they will get a bus for this other group that had engine trouble, so we’re hopeful that we’ll get somewhere. But right now, we’re just stranded.”

With a section of interstate between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City closed due to weather, the hundreds of passengers will come back in the morning and hope for better luck getting home.

