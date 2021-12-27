Gooding County man becomes Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the season

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Gooding County has become Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the season.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports the man was older than 65.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu is here, and it can be very serious,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator.

“Influenza activity had been detected in Idaho and across the country ahead of the holiday season. With both influenza and the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating this season, we are concerned that the risk to Idahoans for both infections will increase as families and friends gather for the holidays. One important prevention measure to reduce serious respiratory illness for Idahoans is to get an annual influenza vaccine.”

IDHW urges everyone over the age of six months, especially for those with underlying health issues, pregnant women, young children, and those 65 and older.

“Older adults, young children, family in long-term care facilities ─ they are all at higher risk and could be exposed to this disease as people gather for the holidays,” said Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) epidemiologist. “It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect, so it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as possible.”

