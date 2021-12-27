Advertisement

Gooding County man becomes Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the season

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010, file photo, CVS employee Mambo Muntanga, left, receives a flu...
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010, file photo, CVS employee Mambo Muntanga, left, receives a flu shot from nurse practitioner Susan Brown in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(Evan Vucci | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Gooding County has become Idaho’s first influenza-related death of the season.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports the man was older than 65.

“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu is here, and it can be very serious,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, Idaho influenza surveillance coordinator.

“Influenza activity had been detected in Idaho and across the country ahead of the holiday season. With both influenza and the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating this season, we are concerned that the risk to Idahoans for both infections will increase as families and friends gather for the holidays. One important prevention measure to reduce serious respiratory illness for Idahoans is to get an annual influenza vaccine.”

IDHW urges everyone over the age of six months, especially for those with underlying health issues, pregnant women, young children, and those 65 and older.

“Older adults, young children, family in long-term care facilities ─ they are all at higher risk and could be exposed to this disease as people gather for the holidays,” said Tanis Maxwell, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) epidemiologist. “It can take up to two weeks for vaccines to take full effect, so it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
Twin Falls Police respond to morning stabbing
Philbert D. Lossing was arrested on Dec. 21.
Idaho State Troopers arrest man on multiple felonies
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Governor Little filed an emergency motion to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a stay on...
Idaho files emergency motion to reinstate vaccine mandate stay
Dulce was one of the Jerome County residents who received the money
Idaho State Police suprise community at traffic stops

Latest News

The Twin Falls Senior Center will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to extreme...
Weather conditions force closure of senior center, among other places
Snowman
Weekly Weather Lab: What determines the ‘wetness’ of our snow?
Lack of snow delayed opening day
Better late than never: Magic Mountain opens up slopes
December 26, 2021
Delta flights rerouted to Magic Valley Regional Airport