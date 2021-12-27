Local health experts concerned holidays may cause COVID-19 case spike

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the middle of the second holiday season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mindset of many has adjusted.

“Last year when they first did the shutdown it was like, ‘stay home, don’t do anything.’ But now, people are getting tired of not seeing family, not seeing friends, not going out to dinner,” said Chris Johnson, a pharmacist with Kurt’s Pharmacy. “So now, they’re just trying to find a new normal of being careful but still being able to do things you enjoy.”

Experts across the country are in unison in their message about how to ensure a healthy, happy holiday with friends and family. The message is the same nationally.

“More testing, because Omicron spreads easily, especially among the unvaccinated,” said President Biden during a national address on COVID-19. “It’s critically important that we know who is infected. That’s why we need more testing.”

As for experts in our local area:

“The method of going to get tested before you visit other people to make sure you’re not sick is a great one. You are taking steps to protect the people around you,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District.

But walk into your local grocery stores, and you will find that a lot of shelves where at-home COVID-19 tests are supposed to be are often empty across the country, including here in Twin Falls.

Even if you can get your hands on a test, when exactly to use them can be confusing.

“If you are sick, you’re in the first stages and you go get tested and it comes back negative, it’s still possible that in two to three days if you were to go get tested again it would come back positive,” said Bodily.

“That’s why, typically, we say wait until you are actually showing symptoms before you get tested because then you will have a much better accuracy on your result.”

Idaho has been weeks behind the country for the previous surges, and with uncertainty surrounding tests, from where to get them to when to use them, local health officials are hoping holiday celebrations don’t lead to another peak.

