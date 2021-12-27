Advertisement

Local police beefing up patrols for New Year’s

Officials remind everyone to simply have a plan to get home if you plan on drinking
Local authorities will beef up patrols for New Year's celebrations.
Local authorities will beef up patrols for New Year's celebrations. Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While Christmas is in the rearview mirror, there is still room for celebration with New Year’s right around the corner. And with those parties often come alcohol.

Idaho State Police, the Twin Falls Police Department, and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office will be beefing up DUI patrols around New Year’s weekend. Last week, two individuals were arrested for DUI’s by the Sheriff’s Office, according to their Facebook page.

”If you want to have a cocktail by all means have a cocktail, but make sure you have somebody to drive you home,” said Sheriff Tom Carter with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “Call an Uber. Just don’t drive because I can promise you, if you drive drunk you are going to get stopped and you’re probably going to go to jail.”

Sheriff Carter also reminds individuals to keep valuables out of the front seat of their car because this time of year brings an increase of smash and grabs.


