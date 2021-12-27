Newly formed committee aims to tackle extremism in Idaho politics

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Take Back Idaho Committee is responding to all the dysfunction they feel has haunted the legislature over the last several sessions.

Committee member and former Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones says the last straw for him and others was listening to lawmakers talking about non-existent issues like critical race theory last session.

“And we want to get back to those days when people did (a) responsible job when they got a legislative seat,” said Jones. The committee feels extremists are taking over the narrative in the state legislature.

Democratic Representative James D. Ruchti says the mean-spirited, hostile rhetoric by some in the legislature is counter-productive. “They make it so other people who are interested in being part of the process withdraw,” said Ruchti. “They don’t want to be part of the process if in order to do it you have to put with some sort of behavior.”

The committee feels some extremists fully believe what they are saying, but former Republican lawmaker Luke Malek says others use misinformation and fear as a weapon.

“It is a very easy narrative to sell. Projecting a vision, here is where we are going that is a positive vision that is a much more difficult path for a policymaker to take,” said Malek.

Jones says the committee has a two-prong approach. One is to fully educate voters about the issues impacting the state. “Our public school system is under attack by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. They don’t like public schools, and public schools are the heart of every community around the state here,” Jones said.

The second is to support candidates in the 2022 primary who are in support of good, honest governance. “We have to give a signal to the good, responsible people in the legislature that someone is going to have their back,” Jones said.

Jones and others don’t think the committee will stop extremism entirely but hope it will limit the spread of it. “That is going to be our true test is, can we get to a point as a state and in our communities where we recognize these extremist views are bad for governing,” he said.

