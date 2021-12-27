PSI delays trash service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — PSI Environmental Systems in Twin Falls is delaying service.

The company, which removes waste from commercial and residential families, says via their Facebook page that trash is delayed Monday due to the weather conditions.

They ask residents to put trash carts out on their regular pickup day, as they will be trying to catch up on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.