PSI delays trash service

The company says they will try to gather trash again on Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — PSI Environmental Systems in Twin Falls is delaying service.

The company, which removes waste from commercial and residential families, says via their Facebook page that trash is delayed Monday due to the weather conditions.

They ask residents to put trash carts out on their regular pickup day, as they will be trying to catch up on Tuesday.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available
