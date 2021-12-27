Snow plows continue to work to clear roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city has been hard at work since the early hours of Monday morning plowing and salting roadways, attempting to maintain safe driving conditions throughout Southern Idaho.

Just after 3:00 a.m., all eight plows in Twin Falls were dispatched to manage the main arterial roads in the city’s limits. With the amount of snow that fell overnight, the regular crew was not enough to manage the job at hand.

Extra manpower, like Terry Williamson, who typically works in signing and striping, were called to the street department to assist.

“We’ve got every man available out right now. We jumped in to help the guys out any way we can,” he said.

The street department has asked the public to be wary of where they park during the winter months. There were many incidents of cars parked in the way of the plows, making the job of clearing streets more hazardous for plow operators.

”Huge impact,” Williamson said. “They need to give the plows plenty of room because we can’t stop very fast, it makes it tough.”

Not only is it dangerous for plow operation, it creates a hazard for all drivers as those stretches of roads are unable to be plowed.

The city reminds drivers to take extra caution on all roads, but major roads like Blue Lakes are plowed and salted regularly. Side streets will have more snow and ice build-up.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.