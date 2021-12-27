Advertisement

St. Luke’s doctor gives advice on following your New Year’s goals

Dr. Melvin says patience, accountability, and forgiveness are key to success for your New...
Dr. Melvin says patience, accountability, and forgiveness are key to success for your New Year's resolutions(WLOX)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Believe it or not, we are in the home stretch of 2021. Before we know it, we will be turning the page on yet another year.

As the new year approaches, many people start to think about New Year’s resolutions, a way to challenge yourself to be a little bit better than the year before.

KMVT sat down with a St. luke’s doctor to ask him for a few strategies to help us make successful changes to our lifestyle in the coming year. Dr. Melvin tells us keeping a manageable resolution, one that can help provide some positive milestones can be much more successful.

“Many patients will try to go big, go real big and try to run a marathon, lose 100 pounds, something like that. Those tend to not be as effective as small change that you can actually achieve,” said Dr. Melvin with St. Luke’s family medicine.

Dr. Melvin identifies three keys to success for resolutions: patience, accountability, and forgiveness. He says those three, in unison, can set the foundation for a positive New Year’s resolution.

